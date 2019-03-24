Wesley James Lincoln



Fuquay-Varina



On the morning of March 20, 2019, Wesley James Lincoln died at age 77 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N. Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina NC. Wesley was born in Troy, New York to the late Charles and Edith Lincoln. In September 1965 he married Beverly Eileen Lincoln, and together they raised five children. He served his country in the US Army and later in the foreign service for 20 years. Over his distinguished career he traveled to 80 countries. He will be remembered for his curious mind, kindness, and gentle humor.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Lincoln; children, Pamela Lincoln of North Dartmouth, MA, Dennis Lincoln and wife, Lilia Rubin of Spring, TX, Douglas Lincoln and wife, Nicole Lincoln of Oakton, VA, Carol Lincoln and husband, Rodger von Kries of Roslindale, MA, and Nicole Moses and husband, David Moses of Fuquay-Varina, NC; sister, Constance Delaney and husband, John Delaney of Zephyrhills, FL and Angela LaCroix and husband, George Lacroix of Greenfield, MA; and twelve grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 1305 Navaho Drive, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27609.



Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019