WG Arnold
June 2, 1935 - September 21, 2019
Franklinton, NC
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, WG Arnold, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 84.
WG was born on June 2, 1935 in Franklin County, NC to Henry & Mozelle Arnold. On September 5, 1971 he married Betty Mitchell. They devoted their 48 loving years together to touch many lives, both in their family and in the community. WG was a proud veteran, he served the Raleigh Police Department for 30 years, and was a Wake County Magistrate for 10 years. He was an active member of Rolesville Masonic Lodge #683, Franklinton Masonic Lodge #123, Zebulon Shrine Club, Amran Shriners Temple and Popes Chapel Christian Church. WG loved taking care of his animals, cooking, gardening (and sharing his vegetables), antiquing, and above all, spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his loving heart, his kind eyes, his quick wit, and his compassionate spirit.
WG was preceded in death by his mother, Mozelle Arnold, his father, Henry Arnold, and his brother, Gerald Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Betty Arnold, his two daughters, Shelia Simmons and Donna Eddins, his grandchildren, Dwayne Eason, Justin Simmons, and Amanda Schaller, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service of WG Arnold's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Popes Chapel Christian Church Cemetery, Franklinton, NC.
WG was a strong advocate for The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, , and Rolesville Masonic Lodge #683. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either of these wonderful organizations in his memory.
Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home, 405 South Main Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919)556-5811 www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019