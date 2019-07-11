Wilda O. Woodard



Feb. 20, 1926 - July 6, 2019



Raleigh



Wilda Overman Woodard, 93, of Raleigh, died Saturday evening, July 6, 2019. A native of Wayne County, Wilda was the daughter of the late James Allison Overman and Appie Estella Newman Overman. She was a graduate of Nahunta High School, and the wife of the late Roland D. Woodard.



She moved to Raleigh with her husband in 1945. She was an employee of the State for 8 years and she assisted her husband in their small business while a homemaker. She was a member of the Farrior Hills Garden Club. Wilda and her husband were devoted members of North Raleigh Chapel. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wilda is survived by her children, son, Dr. Roger D. Woodard (Katherine); daughter, Lynne W. Hinnant (Carlton) ; granddaughter, Holly H. Autry ( Jeffrey); grandson, Paul A. Woodard (Kaitlyn) ; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Isabella, Vivian and Mallory Autry and Noah and Emma Woodard.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 13, at 11AM at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, burial to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, 6 – 8 PM Friday. Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019