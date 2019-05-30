|
|
Wiley B. Bryan
May 3, 1929 - May 27, 2019
Topsail Beach
Wiley Barnes Bryan, 90, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 am at the funeral home prior to the service.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lee ; 3 children, Cindy, Anne and Bill along with their spouses; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grand-children, as well as a large and loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jennings Bryan and Nancy Ellen Noblin Bryan and brother Charles.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019