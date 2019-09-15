Home

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
Wiley Glen Haley


1930 - 2019
Wiley Glen Haley Obituary
Wiley Glen Haley

Cary

Wiley Glen Haley, 89, formerly of Cary, went home to be with the Lord September 13, 2019. He was predeceased by 6 siblings, Margaret King, Jean Stanfield, Betty Anne Coble, Buck Haley, Bill Haley and Rome Haley and 2 nephews, Tim Haley and Kelly Haley. His sole surviving brother is Edward C. Haley and wife, Patricia Haley of Siler City, NC. He has 16 surviving nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 18th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Maynard Rd, Cary. Visitation to precede service at 12:00pm.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019
Remember
