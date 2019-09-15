|
|
Wiley Glen Haley
Cary
Wiley Glen Haley, 89, formerly of Cary, went home to be with the Lord September 13, 2019. He was predeceased by 6 siblings, Margaret King, Jean Stanfield, Betty Anne Coble, Buck Haley, Bill Haley and Rome Haley and 2 nephews, Tim Haley and Kelly Haley. His sole surviving brother is Edward C. Haley and wife, Patricia Haley of Siler City, NC. He has 16 surviving nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 18th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Maynard Rd, Cary. Visitation to precede service at 12:00pm.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019