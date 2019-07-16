Wiley Max Altman, Sr.



September 14, 1932 - July 14, 2019



Angier



Wiley Max Altman, Sr., 86, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier; and other times at the home.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Thursday, July 18 in the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier. Burial will follow in the Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.



Wiley was born in Harnett County to the late Young and Clara Matthews Altman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Y.H. Altman.



He was employed by Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. for 47 years. At his retirement, Wiley was the Vice President in charge of the Foreign Leaf Dpt. His hobby and passion in life was farming.



He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jolene W. Altman; sons, Wiley Max Altman, Jr. (Monica) of Angier, Daniel Vince Altman (Pam) of Coats; step-daughter, Carla Rogers (Scott) of Bardstown, KY; step-sons, Ricky Boblett (Lisa), Dewayne Boblett (Karen) all of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Gary Altman (Lauren) of Angier, Wiley Altman of Atlantic Beach; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Rogers of Lexington, KY, Collin Rogers of Louisville, KY, Ashley Downs, Dillon Boblett, Dakota Boblett, Emily Boblett all of Bardstown, KY; brothers, Ted Altman (Patsy) of Angier; sister-in-law, Carolyn Altman of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Flowers are welcome or in lieu, memorial contributions may be made in Wiley's memory to the Durham Rescue Mission at www.durhamrescuemission.org/donation/



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019