William Bruce Page
January 15, 1937 - December 29, 2019
Carrboro
William Bruce Page died peacefully in his home on December 29, 2019 with family and treasured caregivers surrounding him. Bill was born in Carrboro on January 15, 1937, the son of Brettia B. and William A. Page.
Bill graduated from Chapel Hill High School and East Carolina University, both of which he attended with the love of his life, Clarice Merritt. Bill and Clarice were married on June 20, 1959. Bill and Clarice were active members of Carrboro United Methodist Church, where Bill remained active after Clarice's death in 2015. Bill taught driver's education, photography, drafting, and electronics for many years in the Durham City Schools. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with Clarice and several close friends. Bill also became a self-taught technology whiz and was a computer tudor to many of his friends, family and church members. He was also an accomplished golfer, photographer, and woodworker. Bill's close friends and family would be the first to tell you that you might not have always agreed with his views and opinions, but you always knew what they were.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Clarice Merritt Page, and his sister Kim Page. He is survived by his son, Bruce Page and spouse Linda Maynard, of Sanford, and his son, Doug Page and spouse Jamie Firth, of High Point. Left to cherish his memory are his lunch buddies, Jimmy Campbell, Gene Smith, and John Biddle, and a host of friends, former classmates, and his church family. Bruce and Doug would like to thank their aunt, Virginia Grantham, and the caregivers from Southern Comfort Home Care and Hospice of Alamance-Caswell for their support during Bill's illness. He was so fortunate to have been able to remain in his home.
A private graveside service will be followed by a memorial service at Carrboro United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family requests memorials to Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Rd., Carrboro, NC 27510.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Page family.
