Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Cross
304 E. Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Marie Austin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willa Marie Austin Obituary
Willa Marie Austin

August 21, 1928 - April 4, 2019

Pittsboro

Pittsboro - Mrs. Willa Marie Whyburn Austin, 90, wife of the late George Austin, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge.

Mrs. Austin was a proud graduate of Bryn Mawr College, Class of 1949. She had a stellar career working as a scientist for NASA and Lockheed Aerospace. She worked on the Apollo program, the moon landing, the Space Shuttle program and handsat.

Willa is survived by her children, William Bussard of Durango, CO, and Elise Bright of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Zack Bright, Larissa Diaz, Sarah Bright; four great grandchildren; brother, Clifton Whyburn, and his wife, Kay, of Cincinnati, OH; and her niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Robert.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin Street, Chapel Hill.

The Austin family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer from June 2 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now