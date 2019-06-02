|
Willa Marie Austin
August 21, 1928 - April 4, 2019
Pittsboro
Pittsboro - Mrs. Willa Marie Whyburn Austin, 90, wife of the late George Austin, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge.
Mrs. Austin was a proud graduate of Bryn Mawr College, Class of 1949. She had a stellar career working as a scientist for NASA and Lockheed Aerospace. She worked on the Apollo program, the moon landing, the Space Shuttle program and handsat.
Willa is survived by her children, William Bussard of Durango, CO, and Elise Bright of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Zack Bright, Larissa Diaz, Sarah Bright; four great grandchildren; brother, Clifton Whyburn, and his wife, Kay, of Cincinnati, OH; and her niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin Street, Chapel Hill.
The Austin family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer from June 2 to June 9, 2019