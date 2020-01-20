|
|
Willard "Bud" R. Brantley
September 20, 1942 – January 18, 2020
Middlesex
Bud Brantley, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday. He was born in Nash County to the late Willard Bernice & Mecie Cone Brantley. Bud retired after over 30 years of service with the N C. Department of Corrections. He had a servant's heart working with Meals on Wheels for 15 years as well as taking folks to doctor's appointments and other places when they needed help. Bud loved walking his dog Rosie, working in his garden, & was a big Duke fan. He was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Cone, Katie Bunn, & Millie Kay Jones.
Funeral 11 am, Tuesday, Pine Ridge Baptist Church with burial to follow in Spring Hope Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife & best friend of over 53 years, Ruth Strickland Brantley of the home, his son, Mike Brantley (Cindy) of Middlesex, siblings, Harold Brantley (Ann) of Zebulon, Mable Short (Newt) of Apex, Judy Gay of Wendell, grandchildren, Casey Weaver (Bobby), William Brantley, great grandson, Woods Weaver, his dog Rosie, & cat Bootsie.
In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church flag initiative.
Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at the home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 20, 2020