Willard D. "Donnie" Mangum
Fuquay-Varina
Willard D. "Donnie" Mangum, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home following a two-year battle with cancer. Son of the late Willard Graham and Geneva Yeargin Mangum, he was born in Wake County on February 25, 1942.
Mr. Mangum is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Holland Mangum; son, Donald Mangum and fiancé, Anita Cotton of Fuquay-Varina; son, John Mangum and wife Angela of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Rebekah Helms and husband, Thomas of Cherry Point, NC, Jessica Mangum, Jordan Mangum, Connor Mangum and Ella Mangum of Holly Springs; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Charlotte Helms. He is additionally survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mangum honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965. His entire career, beginning in the military, was in the transportation field. He retired from Absolute Transportation in 2017 after 40 years as a driver in the industry.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mangum was preceded in death by his siblings Virginia Baker, Una Hamilton and Vance Mangum.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. March 3, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: COMMAND EVANGELISM, INC., C. Paul Jones, Evangelist, 1427 Stone Lion Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 or Military Missions In action, 41 N. Judd Pkwy NE, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020