Willard Lee Rupert
November 15, 1922 - March 8, 2020
Chapel Hill, NC
Willard (Bill) Lee Rupert, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the DuBose Health Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at the age of 97. Bill was born in Canton, Ohio to Ellen and Howard Rupert, and was the oldest of two sons. He served during WWII from November of 1943 to September of 1946 as a major in the U.S. Army Air Force, Air Intelligence. When he returned from military service, he obtained a mechanical engineering degree from Ohio State University and began a long and rewarding career with Standard Oil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald, and his wife of 60 years, Caroline, and is survived by his three children, Eric (Janet), Mariellen (Garen) and David, and two grandsons, Peter Michael and Christopher.
Bill will be remembered for his kindness and encouragement to his friends and family, his gentle sense of humor, love of classical music, an unending passion for learning and
technology, and wholehearted dedication to his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Bill had a broad range of interests, not only studying engineering, but later studying law at Northwestern University, fencing, and Tai Chi. His love for music and singing was fulfilled through participation in several church and community choirs, where he also employed his talents in recording performances.
After retiring, he and Caroline moved from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where they enjoyed time with friends and family, and travel. He also volunteered at Inter-Faith Council, an organization dedicated to addressing the causes and effects of poverty in North Carolina.
A private service will be held in celebration of his life, with time and date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, Carrboro, North Carolina or The American Heart Association
.