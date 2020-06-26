Willard Richardson Dean, Jr.
"W.R."
Wendell
Willard Richardson "WR" Dean, Jr., 77, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born June 17, 1943 in Wake County to the late Willard Richardson Dean, Sr. and Nettie Stewart Dean. He graduated in 1961 from Corinth Holders High School and graduated with honors from NC State with a four year degree in agriculture. He retired from the USDA with forty-two years of service and was an avid supporter of small business loans. He married Jane Painter Dean on September 11, 1965 and together they had two sons: Dwayne Elam Dean (Kim) of Pikeville and the late Jeffrey Carroll Dean.
In addition to his wife and son, WR is survived by grandchildren: Hunter Richardson Dean (Anna) of Pikeville, Kennedy Jane Dean of Pikeville; sisters: Lyndia Dean Bender of Wendell, Patricia Dean Chamblee (Jody) of Wendell; brother, Larry Stewart Dean (Kaydene) of Wendell.
WR was also preceded in death by brother, Jimmy Carroll Dean.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Graveside service 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 16657 Buffalo Road, Wendell, NC 27591.
Pursuant to an order issued by the Governor, a face covering is required at both indoor and outdoor functions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved church, Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, where he served on various committees.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.