Willem van Eck



July 27, 1928 - May 9, 2019



Cary, NC



Willem "Vim" van Eck of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on May 9 at age 90. He was born July 27, 1928 in Wageningen, Netherlands, and studied tropical forestry engineering at Wageningen University. In 1952 he obtained a teaching assistantship at Michigan State University, where he completed his graduate studies in soil science and economics. At MSU he met and married his lifelong partner Ngaire (1927-2011), a New Zealander studying under a Fulbright scholarship. In 1957 he joined the faculty of West Virginia University as its first professor of forest soils & pedology and in 1966 became senior lecturer in land planning and agricultural engineering at Makerere University in Uganda, East Africa, where he and his wife and three daughters lived for five years. After returning to WVU he taught as a land and water sciences specialist, retiring in 1990. A dedicated environmentalist, he was also instrumental in setting up new standards and databases for the then-new Environmental Protection Agency. During his long career he also helped create a national water resource database to combat water pollution. He served as State President of the West Virginia chapter of the American Association of University Professors, where he was zealous in protecting academic freedom. After his retirement he remained active in environmental issues and consulted on numerous public and private projects.



Vim was active in countless civic improvement efforts, ranging from river cleanups to founding a chapter of the Nature Conservancy. He was passionate about the sport of rowing, helping to create the Monongahela Rowing Association at WVU and the Raleigh Rowing Center, which spawned the Triangle Rowing Club for school boys and girls. He was a 50-year ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church and sang in numerous choirs throughout his life and was a joyful Rotarian and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and kept in touch with his Dutch roots through his many close friends in the local Dutch Club.



In addition to his brother Peter in Vlardingen, Netherlands, and several cousins in Holland, left to cherish Vim's memory are daughters Dr Joy van Eck Peluchette of St Louis (Tuss); Margot van Eck of Lexington, KY (David); and Wanda Herron of Columbia, SC (Toby), as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Vim's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Dr, in Cary. A reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the nonprofit Triangle Rowing Club, PO Box 5102, Cary, NC 27512, or online at https://www.trianglerowing.org/donations Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019