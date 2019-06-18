|
|
Wm. A. "Bill" Jones
February 20, 1928 - June 14, 2019
Cary
Born in Louisville KY, graduated from Male High, St. Andrews Presbyterian University as an All American football player, inducted in their Athletic Hall of Fame, BS from East Carolina University. Honorably discharged from US Navy and US Air Force Reserves. In 1960 founded and coached Cary's first swim team and founded Capital Area Swim Conference. Coached numerous Cary youth sport teams and served on Boards of Directors for youth programs. Honored by the "Bill Jones Award" given annually by Cary Swim Club. Survived by beloved wife of 66 yrs, Mary Frances, Sons - Barry, Clay, Brad (Mary) and daughters - Pamela (Tim), Karen (Ronnie), 5 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Okie, twin brother, Bobby, and sister, Peggie. Member of FUMC of Cary where he received the first Man of Influence Award. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cary Swim Club PO Box 483 Cary NC 27512. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church - Cary, 7/13/19 at 2 p.m.
Published in The News & Observer on June 18, 2019