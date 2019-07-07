William Allen Ferrell



October 6, 1937 ~ July 5, 2019



Apex



William Allen Ferrell went to with be his Lord and Savior on July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by is his loving wife of 57 years, Doris Prince Ferrell. He was a native of Wake County born on October 6, 1937 to John Clyde and Netta Sears Ferrell. He loved singing gospel music, and was in a quartet with Doris, who played the piano. He was a devoted member of Green Level Baptist Church, and sang in the church choir. He also served as a Deacon, Trustee, and on the Building & Grounds Committee. William worked on the family farm growing up, then started his professional career with McNeall Roberts, Lovett Electric, and retired from Longmeadow Farms Dairy, later known as Flav-o-rich. During his years in retirement he loved to cut grass, work in the garden, and cut and split wood.



He is survived by one daughter and three sons, Sara Stanley (Chris) of Hendersonville NC, Phillip Ferrell (Frances S.), John Ferrell (Candice E.) both of Apex, and William Ferrell (Amy G.) of Holly Springs. Four grandchildren, Sergeant Todd Ferrell USMC (Joanna H.) of Fall Brooke CA, Katie Brewer (Isaac) of Greensboro, Nolan Ferrell, Spencer Ferrell, and two great grandchildren, Blake and Kennedy Ferrell.



William loved his family, and he will be truly missed. We love you and when you see Doris give her a big hug and kiss for us.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Green Level Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Green Level Baptist Church with the Rev. David Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Level Baptist Church Building Fund, 8509 Green Level Baptist Church, Cary, NC 27519.



The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home for the care for their Dad. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019