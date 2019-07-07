Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Green Level Baptist Church
8509 Green Level Church Rd
Cary, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Green Level Baptist Church
8509 Green Level Church Rd
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ferrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Allen Ferrell


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Allen Ferrell Obituary
William Allen Ferrell

October 6, 1937 ~ July 5, 2019

Apex

William Allen Ferrell went to with be his Lord and Savior on July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by is his loving wife of 57 years, Doris Prince Ferrell. He was a native of Wake County born on October 6, 1937 to John Clyde and Netta Sears Ferrell. He loved singing gospel music, and was in a quartet with Doris, who played the piano. He was a devoted member of Green Level Baptist Church, and sang in the church choir. He also served as a Deacon, Trustee, and on the Building & Grounds Committee. William worked on the family farm growing up, then started his professional career with McNeall Roberts, Lovett Electric, and retired from Longmeadow Farms Dairy, later known as Flav-o-rich. During his years in retirement he loved to cut grass, work in the garden, and cut and split wood.

He is survived by one daughter and three sons, Sara Stanley (Chris) of Hendersonville NC, Phillip Ferrell (Frances S.), John Ferrell (Candice E.) both of Apex, and William Ferrell (Amy G.) of Holly Springs. Four grandchildren, Sergeant Todd Ferrell USMC (Joanna H.) of Fall Brooke CA, Katie Brewer (Isaac) of Greensboro, Nolan Ferrell, Spencer Ferrell, and two great grandchildren, Blake and Kennedy Ferrell.

William loved his family, and he will be truly missed. We love you and when you see Doris give her a big hug and kiss for us.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Green Level Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Green Level Baptist Church with the Rev. David Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Level Baptist Church Building Fund, 8509 Green Level Baptist Church, Cary, NC 27519.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home for the care for their Dad.
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now