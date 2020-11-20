William Angus Koehnline
August 10, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, William was the only child of Irvin and Margaret Koehnline.
He was accepted into the Navy V-12 program during World War II, receiving a BA in Naval Science from the University of North Carolina. Following a year of duty at sea, Bill returned to UNC to earn his MA in English. At UNC he met and fell in love with Phyllis Ann Gentry of Richmond, VA. They married in 1950 and moved to Columbus, OH where they both pursued further graduate studies at The Ohio State University and ran a children's bookstore. Their three children, Evelyn, James, and Carolyn were born in Columbus. Bill taught College English in several states while working towards his PhD from Ohio State (1965).
The peak of Bill's professional career was his service from 1970 to 1984 as founding president of Oakton Community College (Des Plaines, IL). Currently, the college has two large and scenic campuses and serving over 50,000 students each year, offering degrees and certificates in 80 areas of study. It is the home of the Koehnline Museum of Art.
Bill was always active in community and church affairs. He served on the boards of the Orchard Mental Health Center (Skokie, IL), Leaning Tower YMCA (Niles, IL), Skokie Historical Society, Lake View Academy (an alternative high school in Chicago), the Advisory Council on Ministries in Higher Education, Chicago Presbytery, and ECUMIN, a body devoted to ministry in community colleges.
As an elder of the Presbyterian Church, USA Bill served in many positions of responsibility at Northminster Presbyterian Church (Evanston, IL) and University Presbyterian Church (Chapel Hill, NC). His wife Phyllis attended McCormick Theological Seminary during their years in Chicago and was ordained a Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church. She served as pastor at Evanshire Presbyterian Church (Skokie, IL) for 19 years.
Throughout his life, Bill was an appreciator, collector, creator, and supporter of the arts. In addition to inspiring generations of students, he instilled a deep love of books and art in his three children. A few of his greatest enthusiasms were William Blake, Max Ernst, J.R.R. Tolkien, James Joyce, and Richard Wagner.
Beginning in the 1960's and continuing until 2013, Bill created colorful three-dimensional works of art from cast-off materials, layers of heavy paper, glue, and paint. Inspired by the "same impulse that makes people doodle on telephone pads," they ranged from two to six feet in height. Over the years he had several exhibits in public libraries, public schools, and local galleries, as well as "adopt-an-object" parties.
In 1995, Bill and Phyllis moved from the Chicago area back to Chapel Hill. They became active members of University Presbyterian Church and of Carolina Meadows Continuing Care Retirement Community (Chapel Hill NC) in 1995. There, Bill led a poetry appreciation group "Poetry Too!" from 2008 to 2018.
Phyllis died in 2012, after 62 years of marriage. Bill is survived by their children Evelyn Monroe Koehnline (Robert Rosenberg), James Irvin Koehnline (Andrea Frank), and Carolyn Eldridge Koehnline (Dominique Coulet du Gard), and by three grandchildren, Suzannah Koehnline Rosenberg (Andrew Cunningham), Samuel Koehnline Rosenberg (Una Sammon), and Thomas Lliam Koehnline, and great grandchild, Henry Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to:
Amnesty International, www.amnesty-usa.org
University Presbyterian Church, Chapel Hill, NC
William A. Koehnline Scholarship Fund, Oakton Community College. 1600 East Golf Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016
An online memorial service will be hosted by
University Presbyterian Church, Chapel Hill, NC.
Remembrances may be posted the Cremation Society of the Carolinas website: https://cremationsocietync.com