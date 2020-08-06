William Mirl Austin
Raleigh
Mr. William Mirl Austin, age 82, died peacefully early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. Mirl was born August 22nd, 1937 in Raleigh, NC to the late William Wesley and Kathryn Andrews Austin.
He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Bobbi) Austin Woerner, and his wife of 20 years, Peggy Austin-Rees.
Mirl is survived by his children, Debra Austin of Richmond, VA, Kathryn Brantley (David) of Four Oaks, NC, and William Mirl Austin, II of Henrico, VA, five grandchildren, Austin (Tracy), Thomas (Ashton), Victoria, Elizabeth and Willie and 4 great-grandchildren. Mirl is also survived by his younger brother, David (Michelle) of Tocoa, GA.
Mirl attended Hugh Morrison High School in Raleigh, NC until his enlistment in the United States Navy on April 25th, 1955. After his naval career, Mirl became a licensed optician and hearing aid specialist. Mirl graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1977 with a degree in Business Management. Upon his retirement as an optician, Mirl joined the United States Peace Corp where he served for three years in Romania.
Mirl was a Master Mason (32°), an avid reader, a licensed HAM radio operator, and ordained deacon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Carolina Masonic Foundation.
A 2pm memorial service is planned for August 15th at Oliver's Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks, NC.
Arrangements provided by Cremation Society of North Carolina. Detailed obituary at CremationSocietyNC.com
