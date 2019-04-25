|
William Benjamin Mallory, Sr.
December 29 1925 - April 23 2019
Mount Olive
William Benjamin "Bill" Mallory, Sr., 93, died peacefully at home April 23, 2019 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
A native of Oak City, a veteran of World War II having served in the 100th Army Brigade, and a farm foreman with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company at the Avoca Farm for 30 years, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Olive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sidney Mallory and Effie Taylor Mallory; brothers, Sidney, Lou Basil, and Dick Mallory; and sisters, Sudie M. Daniels and Mary Ruth M. Overton.
Surviving him are his wife of 66 years, Isabelle Goodson Mallory; son, William B. Mallory, Jr., and daughter, Erma Jean M. Jones, and grandchildren, Olivia, Rebecca, and Joshua Jones, all of Mount Olive, and Sydney Jones of Concord, NH.
Services, Saturday, April 27, 2:00 p.m., Tyndall Funeral Home, with visitation following. Interment, 4:00 p.m., Maplewood Cemetery, Mount Olive.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Home Health & Hospice (3-HC), 2402 Wayne Meml. Drive, Goldsboro NC 27534.
A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019