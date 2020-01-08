|
|
Dr. William Barnes Mathews, Jr.
March 11, 1930 - January 3, 2020
Raleigh
William B. Mathews, Jr., age 89, a retired WakeMed Hospital physician died on January 3, 2020 peacefully with his family present. He is survived by his two sons, David W. Mathews and his wife, Melissa, and Robert T. Mathews all of Raleigh. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Marguerite Evans Mathews.
The son of a minister he was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and subsequently lived in New Bedford, Mass., Detroit, MI, and Conneaut, OH. In 1952 he received his B.A. degree from Carleton College, Northfield, MN. For the next three years he taught mathematics and science in Talas-Kayseri, Turkey spending summers traveling in Europe and the Middle East. On Returning to the United States he attended Hartford Theological Seminary in Hartford, CT. In 1958 he received an M.A. degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL., and in 1962 his M.D. degree from Tulane Medical School, in New Orleans, LA. After marrying, he completed internship and residency programs in the Charity Hospital Systems of New Orleans and Pineville, LA. He then served as Captain in the US Air Force in San Antonio, TX and after discharge, he practiced medicine with the Orlando Clinic in Orlando, FL. He and his family then returned to Turkey for medical missionary work at a village clinic in Talas-Kayseri. In 1974, he accepted a position as a clinic physician in the Wake Medical Center where he worked until his retirement in late 1995.
A private family service will be held in his and his wife's honor, in Miami, FL.
If contemplating a memorial gift consider providing medications for the indigent through FIGs, Filling in Gaps, a Raleigh based group (www.Figsofwake.com) or a gift to a medical or missionary . Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020