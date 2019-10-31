|
William Horace Baker, Jr.
April 26, 1932 - October 19, 2019
Hampstead
Born April 26, 1932 in Franklin County, oldest son of William Horace Baker and Frankie Mae Richards Baker; Graduate Bunn High School, Louisburg college and East Carolina College (now university), Served over two year in U.S. Army in Berlin, Germany; employed almost forty years with NC Dept. of Revenue retiring as director of the Corporate Income and Franchise Tax Division Followed with Tax related consulting work for several years. He was married to Carolyn Beasley Baker for over 52 years together they raised five children who survive together with nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. His expertise in state corporate tax matters was widely acknowledged, but he most enjoyed cooking and feeding the family whenever the occasion arose. Vegetable gardening occupied his retirement years when health and energy permitted.
