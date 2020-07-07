1/1
William Barnett Jr.
William Cecil Barnett, Jr.

Willow Spring

William Cecil Barnett, Jr. age 62, passed away on July 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends at their home, 8336 Yellow Aster Court, Willow Spring, after the service.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Cecil Barnett, Sr. and brother, Michael Anthony Barnett.

Cecil had worked in the steel industry for nearly 40 years. Most recently he worked at Harris Steel Erectors in Goldsboro for the last three years.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shanda Hunsucker Barnett; son, William Ross Barnett; daughter, Heather Elizabeth Barnett; and mother, Jo Ann Carver Barnett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Cecil to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
