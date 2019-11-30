Home

Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2077
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
William Batts


1972 - 2019
William Batts Obituary
William "Eddie" Edward Batts

Stantonsburg

William "Eddie" Edward Batts, age 47, of Stantonsburg, NC passed away November 27, 2019.

He was born June 15, 1972 in Portsmouth, VA the son of William Charles Batts and the late Linda Carol Hayes Anderson.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Billy Batts of Dunn, NC; sisters, Carol Lynn Hartley and husband Kenny of Erwin, NC and Angela Batts Croom and husband Christopher of Statonsburg, NC; step sisters, Billie Jean Whittenton of Wrightsville Beach, NC; Michelle Parker Gainey and husband Steve of Benson, NC; Tina Neighbors and husband Jeff of Dunn; five nieces and nephews; beloved canine companion, Molly Jane and a host of other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 6 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019
