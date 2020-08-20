1/1
William Brian Wilkins
{ "" }
William Brian Wilkins

Raleigh

William Brian Wilkins, 59, of Raleigh passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born in Wayne County on May 23, 1961 to the late Arthur Ralph Wilkins and Doris Jacquelin Johnson Wilkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Wilkins. Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Casey Funeral Home and Cremations with Stan Mozingo officiating. A private burial will be held immediately following the service.

Mr. Wilkins is survived by his daughter, Hannah Jacquelin Wilkins; brother, Stephen Arthur Wilkins of Nashville, Tennessee; and his fiancé, Marsha Godwin of Raleigh.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Service
03:00 PM
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Brian has touched the lives of many people, including mine. Thank you for your friendship and words of wisdom. RIP my friend, and we will meet again.
James
Friend
