William Brian Wilkins
Raleigh
William Brian Wilkins, 59, of Raleigh passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born in Wayne County on May 23, 1961 to the late Arthur Ralph Wilkins and Doris Jacquelin Johnson Wilkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Wilkins. Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Casey Funeral Home and Cremations with Stan Mozingo officiating. A private burial will be held immediately following the service.
Mr. Wilkins is survived by his daughter, Hannah Jacquelin Wilkins; brother, Stephen Arthur Wilkins of Nashville, Tennessee; and his fiancé, Marsha Godwin of Raleigh.
