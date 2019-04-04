William Frampton Brodie



August 4, 1929 - April 2, 2019



Raleigh



William Frampton Brodie, 89, born in Greenwood, SC, on August 4, 1929, to the late Joseph Earl Brodie, Sr. and Mary Lou Brodie (nee Long), died on April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by his wife, Frances Abdalla, whom he married in 1951; ten children: Michael, Mark, Steve, Paul (Debbie), Sharon, Chris (Sharon), Karen, Michelle, John (Diane), Ree (Eric); his sixteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.



William attended Greenwood High School, Clemson University, and the University of South Carolina where he met his wife, Frances. He worked for over 42 years at the Savannah River Site in the field of health protection.



William enjoyed traveling to San Francisco and to Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks. He especially enjoyed the annual trip to Myrtle Beach for the family reunion with his extended family. He was an avid Clemson football fan and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to homecoming games. He instilled in all of his children a love of nature, gardening, and the outdoors.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Raleigh N.C. His ashes will be interred at the Columbarium immediately following mass. Please join the family for a light lunch at the Cremation Society of the Carolina's reception hall at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Parish Outreach Food Pantry online at cporaleigh.org.



Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com