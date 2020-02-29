|
|
William Bryant Buffaloe, Jr.
February 12, 1938 ~ February 24, 2020
Garner
William Bryant Buffaloe Jr, 82, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Bill was a 77-year resident of Garner from birth until moving to Austin to be with his grandchildren for his final years.
Bill was born February 12, 1938. He is the son of William Bryant Buffaloe, Sr and Carrie Bryan Buffaloe. He graduated from Garner High School in 1956 and continued his education at Campbell College and East Carolina University. Bill worked as a photographer for the News and Observer, the Campbell College newspaper, and various campus organizations during his school years.
After graduation from East Carolina, Bill worked for 20 years at the NC Department of Agriculture. He began his career as a Chemist in the Pesticide and Food Laboratories and then as Administrator of the Pesticide Division. The Pesticide Division was responsible, among other things, for enforcing new laws which, for the first time, required pesticide dealers, commercial applicators, and farmers to complete training and obtain a license. Bill continued his career for 20 more years at what is now Bayer Corporation in Research Triangle Park, NC as Manager of Government Affairs. Bill was responsible for monitoring and promoting changes in legislation and regulations in the states needed by the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. Bill had a distinguished career and was the recipient of many professional awards on the local, state, and national level.
Bill was a lifelong member of Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church and numerous civic and professional organizations, including over 20 years as a member and two term President of the Garner Volunteer Fire Department. Bill served as a town councilman and mayor pro-tem of the Garner Town Board in the early 1970's.
Bill loved the NC State Fair, cooking BBQ for gatherings using his own pig-cooker design, the beach, fishing, and Garner High School football games. Bill maintained his own fruit orchard including peach, plum, pecan, and apple trees. He grew camellias and was well known in Garner for his talent in growing roses, often sharing and donating them for events.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kaye Hyman Buffaloe, daughter Tiffany Buffaloe Kamm, son-in-law Jay Kamm, grandchildren William and Katie Kamm, all of Austin, TX; his sister and brother-in-law Faye and Larry Warren of Garner, and nieces Emily Biles Gaskins of Pearson, GA and Kristi Warren Durgin of Meridian, MS. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Carolyn Buffaloe Biles, brother-in-law Amos Franklin Biles and nephew Marvin Amos Biles.
Visitation will be 6-8pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner. Services will be at 11am on March 3, 2020 at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church in Garner. Burial will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garner Fire-Rescue and/or Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 29, 2020