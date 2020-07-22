William V. Burlingame, Ph.D.



May 29, 1938 - July 15, 2020



Hillsborough, NC



William Victor Burlingame, Ph.D., 82, died at his historic mill site home in Orange County, NC, on July 15, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. A highly regarded clinical psychologist, his practice in psychology spanned 53 years.



Bill is survived by a brother and his wife, Ted and Kathy Burlingame of Shelton, Washington. Arrangements are through the Cremation Society of NC. Memorials can be made in his name to UNC Hospice, Chapel Hill, NC.



