William Burlingame
1938 - 2020
William V. Burlingame, Ph.D.

May 29, 1938 - July 15, 2020

Hillsborough, NC

William Victor Burlingame, Ph.D., 82, died at his historic mill site home in Orange County, NC, on July 15, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. A highly regarded clinical psychologist, his practice in psychology spanned 53 years.

Bill is survived by a brother and his wife, Ted and Kathy Burlingame of Shelton, Washington. Arrangements are through the Cremation Society of NC. Memorials can be made in his name to UNC Hospice, Chapel Hill, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He provided excellent supervision to me for many years. I am heartbroken and hope that his last days were spent in peace. My condolences to his family.
DeChanile J. Brooks
July 20, 2020
Deepest sympathy for your loss and the collective loss to the profession of psychology in NC. I was fortunate to know him through his editing role with the NCPA newsletter published quarterly.
Ellen Nicola, Ph.D.
