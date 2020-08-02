William Charles King Jr.



68



Formally of Raleigh



"Billy" was preceeded in death by his Parents William Charles King Sr. and Rena B. King, as well as his 4 favorite pets: Baru, Boone, Snookie and Merlin who he enjoyed so many great adventures and such fine times with. He is survived by Sister Wendy Mitchell (Wayne) of Drewry. NC, Brothers Scott King (Darlene) of RTP, NC, and Gary King (Suzanne) of Wake Forest, NC a nephew Dustin (Leah) of Raleigh, NC and niece Holly Ann of OHIO, as well as Great nephews and nieces. Billy distinguished himself as quite the master of mischief among his family and childhood buddies he still connected with up to his last days. He worked in central North Carolina installing and keeping office Business machines and Data systems of all types in good functioning order and took pride in his career. He was a strong advocate for nature conservation and especially the preservation of North Carolina's endangered Red Wolf population. Billy was much loved by his family and will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made in Billy's Memory to the NC Wildlife Federation's Red Wolf Preservation program at P O Box 10626 Raleigh NC 27605. and NOT ANY ONLINE MEMORIAL ORGANIZATIONS. God certainly Blessed us All with a wonderful Soul. The Family is currently working to put together a celebration of his life which will be announced at a later date by various means.



