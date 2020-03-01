|
|
William "Stan" Chesson
November 10, 1942 - February 26, 2020
Raleigh
William "Stan" Chesson, 77, passed away February 26, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn; sons Randy (Jennifer) Chesson of Clayton, Matthew (Stephanie) Chesson of Wake Forest; daughters Lori (Jason) Murphy of Raleigh and Amy (Brandon) St. Hilaire of Garner and nine loving grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 from 1:00PM - 2:30 PM with a Funeral Service to follow.
The family welcomes floral arrangements and invites you to consider memorial donation in Stan's honor be sent to the , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 and Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607 - or a .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020