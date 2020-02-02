|
William Clifton Stuckey, Jr.
May 19, 1923 - January 25, 2020
Raleigh
A native North Carolinian and only child, Bill grew up in Goldsboro, NC, where his father owned a community grocery store and his mother was a homemaker.
He began attending classes at NCSU but his education was interrupted by his service in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946, where he rose to the rank of 2nd Lt. In April of 1944, he got permission to come home on leave to marry his sweetheart, Celeste Nelms.
After graduating from flight school in 1944, he became a B26 pilot in charge of a crew. He did not love the war, but he loved flying. He said that there was no other feeling like it – being up in the "wild blue yonder," flying in and out of the clouds. For the rest of his life, he never tired of telling his stories about flying a B26.
After the war he returned home to finish his education at NCSU and graduated in 1955 with an M.S. in Textile Technology. He remained at NCSU, and as a graduate student began teaching classes. His career at NCSU spanned 37 years from 1952 to 1989 when he retired as a full professor.
Bill was very proud of his family, and loved to have his whole family (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren) gather for holiday lunches at the NC State University Club where he was a charter member. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. Many years ago, this knack for making friends turned into a standing Friday lunch date with people he had met while eating at the Cameron Village K&W Cafeteria.
He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 75 years, Celeste Nelms Stuckey. They are long-time members of Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.
He is survived by three daughters; Bonnie Stuckey Van Hoy (Rick), Dee Stuckey (Steve Hall), and Amy Stuckey; and preceded in death by his son, William Clifton Stuckey, III (Cheryl). He is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service with military honors was held on Thursday, January 30, at 2:00 p.m., at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Isaiah 40:31 – But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020