WILLIAM THOMAS COZART
SEPTEMBER 15, 1940 - MARCH 10, 2020
WILSON
William "Bill" Thomas Cozart, 79, of Wilson, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
There will be a service to celebrate his life at a later date.
He was born in Wilson to the late Janet Riley and U.H. Cozart, Jr. He was educated at Episcopal High School, Alexandria, VA and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he earned Business and Law degrees, and served in the Navy Judge Advocate Corps.
In 1968, he began his law practice at Carr & Gibbons which would last for more than fifty years. He worked diligently for his clients and greatly appreciated his paralegals, Nora Ward, and the late Lib Causey. He always had a project, rarely sat still, and could fix nearly anything. He always closely followed the weather forecast.
Surviving is his wife, Judith Dudley Cozart; son, William "Will" Thomas Cozart, Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Wilmington, and their children, Abby and Jon Cozart; daughter, Claire Cozart Edwards and her husband, Brad, of Alexandria, VA, and their children, Anne Macon, James and Adair; sister, Janet C. Ramsdell of Wilmington, DE; brother, U.H. "Dick" Cozart III and his wife, Lou Ann, of Wilson; sister-in-law, May I Taylor (Joe); brother-in-law, Stuart Dudley (Lily), all of Washington, NC.
He served on the BB&T City Board for many years. At the coast, he served on the boards of the Eight and a Half Marina Village and the Dunes Club. He had a passion for fishing and being on the water, and he always kept his boat spotless. He loved following the Tar Heels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wesley Shelter, 106 Vance St, E, Wilson, NC 27893, and First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, NC 27894.
