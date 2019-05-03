Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angier Baptist Church
155 S Hickory St,
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-2051
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Angier Baptist Church
155 S. Hickory St
Angier, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Crawford Jr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Crawford Jr. Obituary
William "Billy" Crawford, Jr.

July 9, 1935 – April 27, 2019

Angier

William "Billy" Crawford, Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday. A native of Harnett County, Billy was the son of the late William Crawford and Jimmie (Johnson) Crawford.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 AM at Angier Baptist Church, 155 S. Hickory St., Angier, NC. Burial will follow at Angier Cemetery.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Janna LeAnn Crawford of Los Angeles, CA.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.