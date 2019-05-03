|
William "Billy" Crawford, Jr.
July 9, 1935 – April 27, 2019
Angier
William "Billy" Crawford, Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday. A native of Harnett County, Billy was the son of the late William Crawford and Jimmie (Johnson) Crawford.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 AM at Angier Baptist Church, 155 S. Hickory St., Angier, NC. Burial will follow at Angier Cemetery.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Janna LeAnn Crawford of Los Angeles, CA.
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019