|
|
William Douglas Boyette
Zebulon
William Douglas "Doug" Boyette, 77, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born March 13, 1942 in Johnston County to the late Howard Kermit Boyette and Maudie Murphy Boyette. He retired from Bolton Electric and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Surviving: sisters: Mildred B. Moody of Wake Forest, Mamie B. Eason of Garner, Phyllis B. Stanley (Clarence) of Garner; brothers: Larry Boyette of Smithfield, Joseph Boyette of Cary; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Hocutt Boyette and brothers: Dave Boyette and Eugene Boyette.
No services for Doug are scheduled at this time.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 15, 2020