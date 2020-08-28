William Dean Harnish
Raleigh
William Dean Harnish, son, brother, and friend to many passed away in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 45.
William was born on October 26, 1974 in Lancaster, PA, to George William ("Bill") and Joan (Royle) Harnish. A member of Octorara Area High School Class of 1993 and a 1997 graduate of Bard College, William followed in his mother's footsteps with a long career in libraries, holding positions at The Pennsylvania State University, Towson State University, and North Carolina State University, where he received the Provost Unit's Award for Excellence in 2019.
William was a man of eclectic interests. He could happily listen to Johnny Cash or Norwegian death metal – or anything in between. He became a New England Patriots fan when they were absolutely terrible and could talk football like a professional analyst. He not only tracked down some of the hottest hot sauces on the planet, but he made his own creations with peppers from the local Raleigh farmers' market. He found joy in running and competed in several half-marathons in the Triangle area. He was a self-taught vegan cook who enjoyed the best of Raleigh's craft beer offerings. William was known for his incredible work ethic, integrity, and generosity – and for wearing a knit cap to keep his bald head warm, even in the summer!
In addition to his parents, William is survived by his sister, Kathryn Harnish, and her husband, Robert Lawless, of Houlton, Maine. William also leaves behind the lights of his life, Maverick and Zoe, two rescue dogs he adopted and upon whom he doted.
Services will be private, but the family asks all who knew William to lift a glass in his honor. Those wishing to memorialize William may also make a donation to Handsome Dan's Rescue at www.handsomedansrescue.org
.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.