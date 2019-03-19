|
|
William David Ray
Durham
William David Ray, 78, passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at Transitions Life Care Hospice. He was born in Wake County the son of the late Vallie R. Ray and Moses L. Ray.
A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Mike Jones officiating.
A private burial will be in the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham at a later date.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC (919-556-5811)
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019