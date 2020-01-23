|
William Martin Davis
Raleigh
William (Bill) Martin Davis, 76, of Raleigh, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Cunningham Davis and Margaret Skinner Davis; brother, Edward Cunningham Davis, Jr.; and infant daughter, Amanda.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen Thompson Davis, and his loving son, Christopher Harrison Davis; brother, Robert L. Davis (Anne); nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great, great nieces and nephews; and great, great, great nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Charlotte and graduated from NC State University in 1972, with a degree in architecture. As a respected State employee for the Department of Administration, State Construction Office, he was recognized by the building industry for his integrity and dedicated public service. Bill received the 25th Annual Frank B. Turner Award, presented by the Design Professionals of NC. He worked 26 years and retired as Assistant Director of the Design Review Section.
Bill and Karen enjoyed skiing, sailing and traveling. He was an avid photographer and appreciated art and nature. He was an innovative problem solver. Bill cherished his time with his son, Christopher, who was his pride and joy.
The Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC, on Saturday, January 25, at 2:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Phyllis Jordan, Bill's loyal caregiver, for the loving care she provided for the past year. They would also like to thank Transitions LifeCare for their loving care of Bill and the support they provided the family during Bill's final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare (formerly Hospice of Wake County), 205 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Dementia Alliance of NC (formerly Alzheimer's NC), 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 23, 2020