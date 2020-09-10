1/1
William Davis
William Ray Davis

December 6, 1940-September 3, 2020

Clayton

Clayton- William Ray Davis, age 79, passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Johnston County on December 6, 1940 to the late Bunyan Paul and Mavis Barbour Davis. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by wife, Barbrey (Barb) Davis; Sisters, Margaret Holloman, Audrey Crocker; Mr. Davis is survived by Son, William "Buddy" Davis and wife Amy of Willow spring; Daughter, Ramona Gay Dameron and husband John of Scottsdale, AZ; Brother, Lewis Davis; Grandchildren, William Tyson Davis, Charlotte G. Dameron. Mr. Davis Retired from Greyhound Bus Lines, the News and Observer and Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive visitors at Mr. Davis house on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 1PM to 5PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Johnston Health Foundation PO Box 1376 Smithfield, NC 27577 Attn: Hospice Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at Parrishfh.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
