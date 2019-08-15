|
William Wellesley Demeritt III
December 8, 1944-August 11, 2019
Cary
William Wellesley Demeritt III of Cary, died on August 11. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He grew up in Chapel Hill and attended Chapel Hill High School and received a BS in Business Administration at UNC-Chapel Hill. He is survived by his wife Jane of 54 years. Daughter Susan Hannah Demeritt of Durham and son William W. Demeritt IV of Raleigh. Sister Tina Bell of Chapel Hill and four wonderful grandchildren – Sophie, Carina and Henry Feierman of Durham and Vivian Demeritt of Raleigh.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at The Carolina Club, 150 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill on August 17 from 3-5 pm. Please dress casually as this is what Bill would want.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019