William Dorsey Daniel
Tarboro
William Dorsey Daniel, Jr, 79, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on August 17, 1940. Preceding him in death are his parents William Dorsey Daniel and Jesma Mayo Daniel.
Dorsey was a graduate of Wake Forest University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He also served in the National Guard for five years. Dorsey retired from Carolina Telephone/Sprint after 32 years of service. He was on the board of Centura Bank, a member of Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Kiwanis.
Being an avid golfer he enjoyed playing in Ireland, Scotland and across the USA. He had a love for music especially a live band where he was often the first and last one on the dance floor. He also knew how to make a proper Manhattan and happy to advise those who did not.
Dorsey was a true gentleman with an outstanding sense of humor. He had a passion for living life fully in which he lived by his motto of "just have a good time".
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Mary Eleanor Moore Daniel. His daughters Eleanor Daniel Nordeen and husband Cleve of Wilmington, NC and Elizabeth Daniel Parrott of Greenville, NC. Dorsey was also blessed with grandchildren Ella, Virginia, & Cleve Nordeen and Ben & Dorsey Parrott. He also leaves a sister Pamela Daniel Evans and husband Mike of Rocky Mount, NC along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 6-8pm at his home, 1307 Chauncey Drive, Tarboro, NC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2pm in Greenwood Cemetery, Tarboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612 or to Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, 303 E. St. James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.
Heartfelt thank yous to those that provided support to the family through Dorsey's illness with special thanks to his caregivers Zelbara Brown and Lisa Morehouse.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019