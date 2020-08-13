William E. Rouse, Jr.Sept. 1, 1929 - Aug. 10, 2020RaleighBill Rouse, 90, of Raleigh died peacefully on Monday in his wife's arms. He was born in Raleigh, to the late W. E. Rouse and Mattie Isabel Gore Rouse. He graduated in 1947 from Needham Broughton High School, and then attended UNC at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1951. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as an Intelligence Officer. Following his military service, Bill returned to UNC and graduated from law school in 1956. He went on to become a pillar of the community, specializing in real estate law for over 60 years.Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mattie "Mickey" Johnston and her husband William "Riley" Johnston, of Marietta, GA.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Graham Rouse of Raleigh; son, William E. "Bill" Rouse III of Winston-Salem; daughter, Elizabeth G. Rouse of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Will Rouse IV (Cake) of Winston-Salem and Isabel Graham Ferguson (John J. Jenkins III, Fiancée) of Palm Coast, FL.Bill was an avid Dean Smith and Tar Heel fan. He loved reading, studying and teaching biblical history, tinkering in his basement work shop - usually with a fine cigar in his hand. He was a founding member of St. Paul's Christian Church, a member of the NC Bar Association, and the Ole Raleigh Boy's Club. In 2017 upon his retirement, Bill was awarded our state's highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, adhere to social distancing and bring a chair if needed.A memorial service and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Church, where memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers, 3331 Blue Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612.Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.