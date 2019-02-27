Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
For more information about
William Wood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. "Bill" Wood Obituary
William E. "Bill" Wood

March 13, 1947 - February 20, 2019

Cary

On Wednesday February 20, 2019, William E. "Bill" Wood of Cary, North Carolina, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Wood. He is survived by his wife Julie, his daughter Kristi and her husband Ken, his son Scott and his wife Lissy, and his grandchildren Davis, Emerson, Carly and Graham.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now