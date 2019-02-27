|
William E. "Bill" Wood
March 13, 1947 - February 20, 2019
Cary
On Wednesday February 20, 2019, William E. "Bill" Wood of Cary, North Carolina, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Wood. He is survived by his wife Julie, his daughter Kristi and her husband Ken, his son Scott and his wife Lissy, and his grandchildren Davis, Emerson, Carly and Graham.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019