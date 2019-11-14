Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
For more information about
William Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Memorial Cemetery
Franklinton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edmund Harris


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Edmund Harris Obituary
William Edmund "Bill" Harris

April 7, 1931 - Nov. 12, 2019

Yadkinville

Mr. William Edmund "Bill" Harris, 88, of Parkview Drive, passed away peacefully November 12, 2019. He was born April 7, 1931 in Franklinton, NC to the late Grover Benjamin Harris and Harriet Hortense Mohorn Harris. Mr. Harris was a graduate of Franklinton High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Air Force and retired from A.T.& T. in Winston-Salem. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Harris Hicks, and by a brother, Grover Benjamin Harris, Jr. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Miller Harris; his 2 sons, William Edmund Harris, Jr; Craig Miller Harris and wife, Rebecca; grandson, Trenton Lewis Harris. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Franklinton, NC by Rev. Helen Champion. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Harris Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -