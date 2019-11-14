|
William Edmund "Bill" Harris
April 7, 1931 - Nov. 12, 2019
Yadkinville
Mr. William Edmund "Bill" Harris, 88, of Parkview Drive, passed away peacefully November 12, 2019. He was born April 7, 1931 in Franklinton, NC to the late Grover Benjamin Harris and Harriet Hortense Mohorn Harris. Mr. Harris was a graduate of Franklinton High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Air Force and retired from A.T.& T. in Winston-Salem. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Harris Hicks, and by a brother, Grover Benjamin Harris, Jr. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Miller Harris; his 2 sons, William Edmund Harris, Jr; Craig Miller Harris and wife, Rebecca; grandson, Trenton Lewis Harris. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 30, 2019 at Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Franklinton, NC by Rev. Helen Champion. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Harris Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019