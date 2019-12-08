|
|
Rev. William Edward "Ed" Privette
June 29, 1949 - November 30, 2019
Cary
Ed Privette went to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, November 30, with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren surrounding his bedside. Ed courageously fought a four-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia, yet he never lost his sense of humor, his joy, nor his faith.
Ed was born in Bishopville, SC on June 29, 1949, the first-born son of Junius and Thelma Privette. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eleanor Tyson Privette, his three children, Matthew (Robin) of Apex, Mark (Laura) of Wake Forest, and Amy of Cary, and his three grandchildren, Caleb, Tyson, and Hannah. He is also survived by his two brothers, Bobby (Dawn) of Cleveland, Georgia and Tommy (Alma) of Mebane, along with several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his precious niece, SSGT Lori Privette.
Ed graduated from Bishopville High School, Louisburg College (where he met his wife), Atlantic Christian College, and Duke Divinity School. He pursued doctoral studies at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY. During his 29 years of ministry with the United Methodist Church, he served the following pastorates: Middlesex/Stanhope (1968-1971), Hebron (1971-1975), Fairview (1975-1978), Apex (1978-1981), Southern Pines (1981-1987), Queen Street (1987-1993), and White Plains (1993-1997). He was also the founding pastor for Fountain of Joy Christian Fellowship (1997). He spent his last 12 years of ministry as the Area Director for NC, SC, TN, and KY for Prison Fellowship Ministries.
Ed was a devoted fan and Iron Duke supporter of Duke University Athletics for decades. He loved to play golf, enjoyed science fiction books and movies, was fortunate to have traveled all over the world, and had a deep love for Southern Gospel music.
Ed treasured spending time with his family – everything from coaching his sons' sports teams to attending countless piano recitals and theater performances. Ed counted it a blessing to take each member of his immediate family on a separate trip to the Holy Land. His grandchildren affectionately called him "Pa" and "Grandpa"; but every Christmas Eve, he transformed into "Santa P", bringing them tremendous joy.
Ed will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his cheerful spirit, his ability to recall names and faces, his intellect, and his gift for bringing God's word to life in his powerful sermons.
Ed's internment will be a private service for his family; a Service of Remembrance for the public will be held on December 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online condolences may be made to www.BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019