Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Duke University Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Blue Devil Tower
Dr. William Elwood Garrett Jr.


Dr. William Elwood Garrett Jr. Obituary
Dr. William Elwood Garrett, Jr.

April 23, 1949 - May 4, 2019

Bahama

Dr. William Elwood Garrett, Jr. of Bahama passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 70. Born April 23, 1949, in Person County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Elwood Garrett, Sr. and Almeade Gentry Garrett. He was a member of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.

Billy is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Kirby Garrett; his three sons: David Garrett and wife, Kary; Michael "Mikey" Garrett and wife, Laura; and Jonathan Garrett and wife, Jennifer, all of Bahama; his nine grandchildren: Will, Cole, Bo, Grace, Maggie, Ella, Johnny, Jessie and Julianne Garrett; his brother, Dr. Stephen D. Garrett and wife, Carla; his sister, Bonnie G. Perkins and husband, Richard; his sisters-in-law, Diane Kirby Austin and husband, Bill, and Kim Kirby-Hazel and husband, Jay; many nieces and nephews; his life-long friends, Dr. John R. Bradsher and wife, Shirley.

Funeral service will be at 5 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Duke University Chapel with the Rev. Robert Bergland and Dr. Richard Simpson officiating. A reception and visitation will follow the service at the Blue Devil Tower overlooking Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium.

Please check http://brooksandwhite.com/obituaryView.php?obitId=3006 for further information about the service.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019
