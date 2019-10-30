Home

William Facey


1933 - 2019
William Facey Obituary
William S. Facey

July 11, 1933 - October 25, 2019

Foxfire Village, NC

William Samuel Facey, "Bill", was born July 11, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Fred W. Facey and Wava Kiser Facey. He passed away at the age of 86 at home on Friday, October 25, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Jane Seate Facey.

Bill graduated from NC State University with a degree in Civil Engineering at the young age of 19, due to his academic intellect.

Bill then served his country in the U.S. Army with a tour in Korea.

He was a structural manager of engineering for the pulp and paper industry at CRS Sirrine (formerly J.E. Sirrine) in Greenville, SC and Raleigh, NC and retired with Rust International in Birmingham, Alabama.

After retiring, he enjoyed playing golf at Foxfire Golf Club, solving crossword puzzles in record time and traveling at various locations throughout the world.

Bill is survived by his four children: Mary Jane Williams and husband, David, of Cary, NC; Wade Facey of Hendersonville, NC; Carol Maynard of Apex, NC; and Rick Facey and wife, Tammy, of Foley, Alabama; four grandchildren: Brian Shreve and wife, Julie, of Ft. Mill, SC; Jennifer Shreve of Wilmington, NC; Alan Maynard and wife, Kristen, of Raleigh, NC and Sarah Facey of Portland, Oregon; two great-grandchildren: Noah William Shreve and Hattie Jane Shreve of Ft. Mill, SC.

He is also survived by his sister, Lou Ann Harrill and husband, Dr. John Harrill of Spartanburg, SC; his devoted companion, Phyllis F. Bottoms of the home and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Bill's name to FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to

Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
