William Wrenn Gantt



September 13, 1935 - June 24, 2019



Pinehurst



William Wrenn Gantt, 83, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, June 24th.



Born in Durham on September 13th, 1935, he was the son of the late William Taft and Louise Welch Gantt. William had attended Durham High School and graduated from Duke University, class of 1957. After college he worked for Arthur Andersen in New York, where he met, and later married, Adrienne Weber. After 4 years in N.Y., he returned home to Durham and partnered with Ricca, Nelson & Gantt. In 1980 William joined Touche, Ross & Co. in a merger and was the partner in charge until 1985 when he joined the Frank H. Kenan Family and helped develop Kenan Management in Chapel Hill. He served as president until his retirement.



While in Durham, William served as a board member or officer of: North Carolina United Way, United Fund of Durham, Durham Academy, N.C. Museum of Life & Science, Friendly City Kiwanis, North Carolina National Bank, Fuqua School and Durham Hospice. He was a member of Iron Dukes, the Hope Valley CC, and the Carolina Country Club of North Carolina. After his retirement, he moved to Pine Knoll Shores and Morehead City.



William is predeceased by his parents and his brother Charles Arthur Gantt. He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Adrienne Weber Gantt. He was the father of Marley Sauer, (Jack) and Michael Taft Gantt, (Pamela). He was the grandfather of Alexander Taft Gantt, Courtney Fallen (Shawn), Carlin Ham (fiancé Nick), and Zachery Sauer.



A celebration of his life will be held at Hope Valley CC in Durham on July 27th from 4 – 6 P.M. A private burial will be held at a later date.



Published in The News & Observer on July 22, 2019