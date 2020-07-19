William Graham Crutchfield, DDS



August 20, 1933 - July 17, 2020



Raleigh



William Graham Crutchfield, DDS, died peacefully in his home in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 17, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Stevens Crutchfield; his siblings, Val Crutchfield Carden, Nettie Crutchfield Day (Robert), and sister-in-law, Bertie Crutchfield; his children, Amy Crutchfield Martin (Thomas), William Crutchfield, and John Burton-Crutchfield (Wanda); his son-in-law, Wayne Hager; his grandchildren, Matthew Hager, Hannah Martin, Nathan Hager (Mary), Kristin Martin McClure (Bradley), Laura Hager-Smith (Cody), and Owen Burton-Crutchfield; and his great granddaughter, Adalee Joy Smith. He was fondly known as "Pop" to his grandchildren.



He is predeceased by parents Braxton and Leona Crutchfield; siblings Dorothy "Dot" Crutchfield Cates (Thomas) and Jerry Braxton Crutchfield; and daughter Joy Crutchfield Hager.



Graham was born in Burlington, NC on August 20,1933 and graduated from Williams High School. He studied Textile Chemistry at North Carolina State University and graduated in 1955 as valedictorian of the NCSU School of Textiles. Graham was a part of the 1959 class of the UNC School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill where he served on the faculty for a year following graduation. He was a dentist in the U.S. Air Force at the Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.



Graham moved his growing family to Raleigh, NC in 1963 where he opened a dental practice. He was a favorite adjunct professor in the student clinics at the UNC School of Dentistry throughout his career. He also developed residential and commercial property in Wake County. Always a dedicated worker, he maintained his dental license into his eighties. Pop liked to say, "Decide what you want to do and work hard for it."



Graham was a committed member at First Baptist Church Raleigh for over 50 years, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. Being a founding board member of the Infant Toddler Center was a highlight of his time at First Baptist.



A private graveside service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mike Morris Fellowship Fund or Joy C. Hager Veterans Assistance Fund at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



