William C. Griswold



Chapel Hill



On Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 William C. Griswold of Chapel Hill, NC passed away peacefully.



William "Bill" Griswold was born October 18, 1926 in Gray, Kentucky to Harold and Bedia Griswold. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy Air Corps. After military service he attended and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Business. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Gwendolyn Hamer, in Raleigh NC. They married on July 28, 1956 and together raised a son, Douglas, and a daughter, Ellen.



After graduating from Georgia Tech, Bill began his long and successful career in the insurance industry. In 1957, Bill joined the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies in their Atlanta office. Over the next 30 years, Bill worked in various management roles, but was best known as the long time branch manager of Chubb's Long Island (NY) office and later as branch manager of the Westchester (NY) office. When he retired in 1986, he was recognized for his keen knowledge of the industry, for his ability to examine all sides of an issue, and for making fair and ethical decisions. He was also a mentor who guided and launched many successful careers at Chubb.



Following his retirement, Bill pursued his lifelong passion of sailing. He sailed his 31' sailboat from Maine to the Bahamas, joined by family and friends at various points of the journey. Later, he completed 2 transatlantic sailing voyages with friends from New York. He was a sailor at heart and always loved his time on the open sea. When asked why he wanted to cross the Atlantic ocean in a not so big sailboat, Bill responded, "Sometimes we do things for the challenge. We do it because it is hard."



Bill loved giving back to the community, and was a member of the Habitat for Humanity Wednesday crew where he gave his time and resources. Bill loved to build and repair things and working with Habitat allowed him to share this with others in a way that had a lasting impact on their lives. He also loved to help family, particularly his children with their home projects. The bigger the project, the more eager he was to get started. Bill was also a long time friend and donor to Berea College in his home state of Kentucky, which provides tuition-free education for low income students.



Family and friends admired Bill's calm, gentlemanly style and sense of humility. He rarely spoke of his accomplishments and when asked he would attribute his success to the contributions of others, or simply say "I got lucky with that." To his children and grandchildren, Bill was a soft-spoken and at times firm mentor, who believed in the adage "give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." Bill also had a wonderful way of seeing humor in life situations and loved sharing stories of things he found funny. Friends and family will miss Bill's conversation, counsel, kindness, and his endearing sense of humor.



Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gwen Griswold; son Doug Griswold and daughter-in-law Becky Griswold; daughter Ellen Carpenter and son-in-law Randy Carpenter; and four grandchildren, Hunter Griswold, Kylie Griswold, Ben Carpenter, and Hart Carpenter.



The family wishes to thank all who provided care and support during Bill's final days at Carol Woods.



In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to Habitat for Humanity or Berea College.



