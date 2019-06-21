William Alexander Gunn, Jr.



Chapel Hill



William (Bill) Alexander Gunn passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 13, 2019 in Chapel Hill.



Bill was born in Mamaroneck, NY. He attended Rye Neck High School and in 1965 graduated from Dartmouth College and the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration. One of the original "Mad Men", he worked as an executive at Time Inc. in New York City until 1976. He then attended Duke University earning a degree in Clinical Psychology, and afterward remained in the Chapel Hill community where he practiced psychology for the past 40 years.



Bill was known for his sense of humor, his warmth and words of encouragement, his dedication to his patients, and his love for his family.



He enjoyed wood working, playing table tennis with his buddies at the Seymour Senior Center, vegetable gardening, and playing Boggle with family and friends.



Bill is survived by his wife Marilyn and his three daughters Rebecca, Alison, and Zannie.



He will be deeply missed. Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019