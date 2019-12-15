|
|
William Gunter
November 17, 1928 - December 9, 2019
Apex
William L. "Bill" Gunter, son of the late Lowell M. and Lillian H. Gunter, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at 91 years of age. He was a 1945 graduate of Radford High School, a 1950 engineering and ROTC graduate of Virginia Tech and a retiree of Hercules Inc., Wilmington, DE. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers in the US and Korea. At home, Bill was a pillar of integrity and faith for our family and the community.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Mike Roche' of Sarasota, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sally Gunter of Duarte, CA; his daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Kevin Campbell of Cary, NC; grandchildren Wesley and Carey Gunter; grandchildren Wesley and Carey Gunter; grandchildren, Micah, Nathan, and Hannah Campbell; and great grandchildren Aliyah, Emmett, and Boaz.
Bill had many stories to tell of the interesting work of his over 30 years at Hercules. He managed a variety of development projects including cutting-edge missile rocketry, a proposal to the US Congress for manufactured housing, starting up new automated manufacturing plants, and finally leading technology development for Hercules corporate office. In retirement he volunteered countless hours with Habitat for Humanity. He had many hobbies including building furniture, square dancing, games, and puzzles. He acted as a taxi service helping others to their church meetings and appointments.
He was the kindest, most gentle soul to walk this earth. He was a helper, known in his retirement community and every community he lined in to be generous with his time, pitching in to assist with any needs. He kept his mind sharp solving puzzles, impressing us in solving the very hard level of Sudoku in ink! He enjoyed reading and managing his finances and was struggling with his daughter's notion that maybe it was time to stop driving. We will miss him so much.
A memorial service will be held at Cambridge Village retirement community on Saturday, December 21 at 11 am. Graveside services will be held later in Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Virginia.
Memorial gifts to support Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke, Virginia (www.habitat-roanoke.org ) where he served for many years on the board of directors, or Apex United Methodist Church are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019