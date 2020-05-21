William H. Hagwood
1941 - 2020
William Howard Hagwood

January 28, 1941 - May 18, 2020

Wilson

Funeral service, 11am Friday in the Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the Chapel Service will be available for viewing via www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral

Mr. Hagwood will lie in state on Thursday from 12-4pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.

Full Obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory
