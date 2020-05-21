William Howard Hagwood
January 28, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Wilson
Funeral service, 11am Friday in the Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the Chapel Service will be available for viewing via www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
Mr. Hagwood will lie in state on Thursday from 12-4pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.
Full Obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
January 28, 1941 - May 18, 2020
Wilson
Funeral service, 11am Friday in the Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the Chapel Service will be available for viewing via www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
Mr. Hagwood will lie in state on Thursday from 12-4pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.
Full Obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 21, 2020.